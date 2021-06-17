Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 188,876 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,876 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $74,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $329,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $264,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 98.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,079,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $218.93. 73,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

