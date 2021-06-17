Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477,239 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 222,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $616.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

