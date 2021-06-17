Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $132.45 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $132,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,434. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

