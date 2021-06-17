Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,290,099 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,248,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,290,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Energy Transfer worth $109,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of ET traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 533,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,621,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

