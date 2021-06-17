Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 273,488 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 273,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $94,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.29. 410,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

