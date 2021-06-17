Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $259,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 205,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.43.

