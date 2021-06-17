Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,191 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,529.19. 43,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,369.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

