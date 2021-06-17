Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Hits $32.33 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $131.26 or 0.00334103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $32.33 million and $92,872.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00142896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00177889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.48 or 0.00937927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.77 or 0.99805620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 246,324 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

