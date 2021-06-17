Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,060.0 days.
MTLHF remained flat at $$8.41 during trading on Thursday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
