Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

