Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.42 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $152.25 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

