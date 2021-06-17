Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Macy’s worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

