Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.22 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Athene worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Athene by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.