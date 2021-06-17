Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

