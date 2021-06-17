Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,618 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

