Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.69. 1,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.