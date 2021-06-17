Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00763044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042220 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.