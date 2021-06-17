Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$71.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.