Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266.60 ($3.48). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 264.80 ($3.46), with a volume of 1,065,698 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.98.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.