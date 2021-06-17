Mooncoin Market Cap Hits $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00439081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.