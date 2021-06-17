Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,068 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $20.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39.

