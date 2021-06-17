Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 321,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 332,937 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

