Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

