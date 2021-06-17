Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

