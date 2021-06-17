Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.