Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.