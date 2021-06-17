Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in May

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 830,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 603,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morphic alerts:

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,055,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,624 shares of company stock worth $27,598,535 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 136.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Morphic by 19.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.25. Morphic has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.