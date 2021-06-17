Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Update

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MOTN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Motion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,835,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,925,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,129,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

