MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MP stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

