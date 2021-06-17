mStable USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,281.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.16 million and $5,281.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.11 or 0.99826005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

