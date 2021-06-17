MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $141.69 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and approximately $4,643.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00756554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042189 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,404,276 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.