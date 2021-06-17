My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 772,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,364. My Size has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Get My Size alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.