Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 26,092 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Natera by 170.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

