Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.