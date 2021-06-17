National Bank Financial Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CR. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.

TSE CR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.62. 756,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.98 million and a P/E ratio of -25.08.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

