National Bank Financial Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$160.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$146.58.

WSP opened at C$139.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.68. The stock has a market cap of C$15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.78. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$80.73 and a 52 week high of C$142.70.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2734124 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

