National Bankshares Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$6.25

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

Shares of HWX stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 638,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.00. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.34.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

