National Bankshares Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$4.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.10.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.17. 2,094,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,399. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

