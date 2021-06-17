National Bankshares Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

