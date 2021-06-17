National Bankshares Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.41.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.59. 1,733,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.47.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.4591378 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

