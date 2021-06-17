National Bankshares Raises Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Shares of SRX stock traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

