Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

