Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.45. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,118. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Navistar International by 185.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 940,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

