nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.

NCNO stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,416. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

