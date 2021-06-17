Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 274.06% from the company’s previous close.

PHAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 41,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

