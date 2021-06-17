Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Neonode shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 25,085 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.05.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

