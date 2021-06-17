Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company's products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. "

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

