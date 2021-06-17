Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $490.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

