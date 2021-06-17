NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

