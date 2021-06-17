Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.89 or 0.00683838 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 132.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

